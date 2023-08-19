South Dakota Investment Council Sells 68,700 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.16% of OPENLANE worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in OPENLANE during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in OPENLANE by 165.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in OPENLANE by 144.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in OPENLANE by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in OPENLANE by 47.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

OPENLANE stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $416.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.64 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

