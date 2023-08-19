South Dakota Investment Council Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after acquiring an additional 90,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,367,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,745,000 after acquiring an additional 893,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FI stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.24. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

