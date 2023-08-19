SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,540,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91,766 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,274,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,216,000 after acquiring an additional 175,256 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

