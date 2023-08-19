Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE SPE opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 42,067 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

