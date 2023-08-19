Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.
Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE SPE opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $13.44.
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
