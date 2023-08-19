Spire (NYSE:SR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

SR opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $296,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Spire by 70,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Spire by 34.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after buying an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,642,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,293,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after acquiring an additional 396,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

