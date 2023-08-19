STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

