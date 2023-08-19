Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,701 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.80.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.