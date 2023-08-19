Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $87.10

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.10 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.12). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 86.80 ($1.10), with a volume of 8,624 shares.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £338.63 million and a P/E ratio of 1,222.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.03.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,571.43%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

