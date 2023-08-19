Status Price Hits $0.0213 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market cap of $82.30 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018731 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,038.14 or 1.00110544 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,379,858 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,379,858.2129383 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02075328 USD and is down -9.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $2,289,438.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.