Status Price Hits $0.0217 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Status has a total market capitalization of $83.57 million and $1.14 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018983 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014901 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,119.88 or 1.00055364 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,379,858 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,379,858.2129383 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02140595 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $1,425,962.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

