Status Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. Status has a market capitalization of $82.55 million and $1.18 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019766 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018881 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,940.72 or 1.00028564 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,379,858 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,379,858.2129383 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02140595 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $1,425,962.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

