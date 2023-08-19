Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SCM. Oppenheimer cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of SCM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 261,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 101,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.