Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $15.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PR. Mizuho upgraded Permian Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.23.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PR

Permian Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of PR traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $12.89. 6,168,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,630,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.