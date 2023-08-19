Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $52.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Arcellx Stock Down 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACLX stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $115,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,201.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,468 shares of company stock worth $13,765,370. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Genworth Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

