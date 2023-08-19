StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE:CBZ opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.76.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.37 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 15.52%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $837,547.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,091,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,975,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,547.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,519 shares of company stock worth $1,758,851. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 377,455 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,703,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Further Reading

