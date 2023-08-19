StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DENN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Denny’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 464,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,071. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $545.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.77%. The company had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 7,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $83,123.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 970,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,196,980.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 87,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Denny’s by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 16.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Articles

