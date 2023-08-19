StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Get Edison International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EIX

Edison International Trading Up 0.6 %

EIX opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 515,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 846,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,768,000 after acquiring an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.