StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Inuvo to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Inuvo Stock Down 3.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

Shares of INUV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.22. 884,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INUV. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Inuvo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Featured Stories

