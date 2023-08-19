StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $3.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $482.29. The company had a trading volume of 501,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,497. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $595.98. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $531.78 and its 200-day moving average is $494.60.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $486,699.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,233.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,137 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,502 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

