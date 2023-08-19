StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $165.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $94,984,212.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,075 shares of company stock worth $5,019,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,801,000 after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,151,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

