StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.40.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $403.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $400.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.60.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.