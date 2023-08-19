StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Acme United Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACU opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acme United has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $108.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

Insider Transactions at Acme United

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $104,105.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 7,070 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $206,019.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,930 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $104,105.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,818.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,860 shares of company stock worth $358,951 over the last ninety days. 34.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acme United during the first quarter valued at about $909,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Acme United by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 141,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

