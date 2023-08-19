StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of ATGE opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $364.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

