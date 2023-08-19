StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.0 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $105.45 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,269.87, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,174 shares of company stock worth $39,130,853 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.