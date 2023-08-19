StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEC

Alphatec Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

In related news, Director Paul Segal sold 71,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $1,080,634.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $35,976.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Segal sold 71,329 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $1,080,634.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,721 shares of company stock worth $2,246,737. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alphatec by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.