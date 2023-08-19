StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

DOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.85. 570,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.77. Amdocs has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,363,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 41,303 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

