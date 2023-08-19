StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.