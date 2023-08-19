StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 4.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,812,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,800,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,752,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 372,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 374,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

