StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLUE. Barclays raised bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $375.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 1,020.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 360.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $59,928.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in bluebird bio by 39.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,765,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,945,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,315 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 236.0% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,856,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,709,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 202,698 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in bluebird bio by 184.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,689 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

