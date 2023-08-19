StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

CSTE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.54. 25,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,668. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.56. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $143.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.43 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 20.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Caesarstone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,868,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 156,106 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Caesarstone by 16.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 167,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Caesarstone by 9.4% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 66,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its position in Caesarstone by 36.5% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 407,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. 34.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Company Profile



Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

