StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CAL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Caleres alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAL

Caleres Price Performance

CAL stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $974.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. Caleres has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,513 shares in the company, valued at $787,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,336 shares of company stock valued at $393,385 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 55.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Caleres by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Caleres by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.