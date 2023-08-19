StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCBG opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $524.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $36.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 20.61%. On average, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 336.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

