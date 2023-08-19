StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPLP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPLP

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.46 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,630,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after buying an additional 101,228 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

(Get Free Report)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.