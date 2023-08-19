StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,426. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.70 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cedar Fair by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,688,000 after purchasing an additional 946,782 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Cedar Fair by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,071,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,240,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,545,000 after purchasing an additional 237,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

