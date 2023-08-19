StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLLS. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth $46,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
