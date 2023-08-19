StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:CRNT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.92. 647,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.37. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 31.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

