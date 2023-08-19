StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CEVA. Roth Mkm downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CEVA from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23. CEVA has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $36.29.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $177,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in CEVA by 418.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

