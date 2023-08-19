StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CGI (NYSE:GIB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
CGI Stock Performance
NYSE:GIB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.58. 109,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,597. CGI has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.
CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Analysts anticipate that CGI will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.