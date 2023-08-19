StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CGI (NYSE:GIB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.58. 109,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,597. CGI has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Analysts anticipate that CGI will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CGI by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

