StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chubb (NYSE:CB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Get Chubb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $199.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.80. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chubb will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $2,635,175 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.