StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHUY. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Chuy's Trading Up 2.0 %

CHUY traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $37.49. 194,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,472. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

