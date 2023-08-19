StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CNO

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,891,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 43,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.