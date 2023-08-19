StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.95. 11,083,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,150,433. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 8.2% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in Coca-Cola by 13.4% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 35,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4,773.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 216,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 212,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 134,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

