StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

