StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DIN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIN

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

DIN stock opened at $54.39 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $53.87 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.