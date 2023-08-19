StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EWBC

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EWBC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $91,625,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $70,749,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.