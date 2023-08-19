StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

EW opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,296.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,025 shares of company stock worth $13,629,195. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

