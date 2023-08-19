StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $18.79. 1,025,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,610. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 53,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

