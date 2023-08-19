StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EQC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $18.79. 1,025,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,610. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equity Commonwealth
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.