StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPO. UBS Group initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exponent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

EXPO stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,870. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.12. Exponent has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,309.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,309.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,341 shares of company stock worth $475,023. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Exponent by 0.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

