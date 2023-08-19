StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FCNCA. UBS Group increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $1,394.58. 53,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,389. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,512.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,346.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,080.30. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.