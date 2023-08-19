StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

FNWB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,493. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $123.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, Director Dana D. Behar bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,905.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 522.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,190 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 872,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 171,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

